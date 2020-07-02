Age 97, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Trail House a caring and loving community of Centennial Place Nursing Home. From her birth in Woerden, Holland, on January 10, 1923 to her death on Monday, Jacoba nurtured those around her with her love of children, nature and music. Peggy trained as a Nursery School Teacher during the difficult Second World War years in Holland. During that time she met Willem (Bill) van der Wel (deceased) and they were married in 1946. An unsettled Europe encouraged them to travel to Czechoslovakia, returning to Holland, then emigrating to Campbellford, Ontario, Canada, with their young family. They eventually established themselves in Peterborough where they built a successful life. Family was very important to her and although she always longed for her homeland her true legacy was her growing family. The three surviving children, Jane White (the late Frank), Bill (Linda), Meike Garvey (Charlie) produced six grandchildren followed by 10 great-grandchildren. All Peggy's descendants proudly call her Oma. There will be a private family Celebration of Peggy's Life. Bill and Peggy always valued the work of the Salvation Army, donations to this cause in Peterborough would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-3211. Online condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com