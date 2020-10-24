1/1
Jacqueline Ellen (Underhill) Arthur
Of Newcastle, Ontario tragically passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born to the late Lawrence and Edith Underhill, March 28, 1949, in North York. Jacqueline graduated from GS Henry High School in North York in 1968. She married Sean Kimberly Arthur in 2001, and they lived together in Peterborough, Ontario for many years before relocating to Newcastle. Jacqueline is survived by two children: Andria Bronson, of Hamilton; and Jordan Shupka, of Ottawa. She is also survived by: her granddaughter, Katrina Shupka; her sisters, Laurie Wallace and Candace Underhill-Winstone; her stepson, Summerton Arthur-Connor; and her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Jennifer Clubine. Jacqueline was a loving mother and a great friend to her children. She loved her granddaughter more than anything, and appreciated every moment that she was able to find with her in her later years. She enjoyed travelling with her wonderful husband, and was able to take a number of trips with him in the twilight of her life. There will be a memorial service for immediate family in the near future. Please reach out to the family for further details. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Clarington Animal Shelter. For those who wish to make donations, please mail a cheque to 33 Lake Road, Bowmanville, Ontario, L1C 4P8.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
