A bright light and a boisterous laugh have made their way to heaven. Jim passed away peacefully, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Shirley Herr (née Parker). Loving father of Jennifer Caldwell (Tim) and Kate Della Mora (Chris). Proud Poppa Jimmy to Natalie, Hannah, Aiden and Sophie. Dear brother of Mary Ann Baird. Predeceased by his brothers Jack, and Paul; his sister Karen, and his parents Patricia and Leo Herr. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives, and friends. Jim never failed to light up a room with his booming laughter. Jim was a kind, generous and gentle man; who loved to be surrounded by family and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends, at Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. To protect the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are limited to 18 guests per half hour for this visitation. To reserve your time slot, please contact us at 705-745-4683 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Unit's contact log. Please be aware all attendees are encouraged to wear a mask or cloth facial cover; please have yours on, prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor property is not permitted. A private mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with cremation to follow. Livestreaming of the service will be available through Facebook. In honour of Jim, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Five Counties Children's Centre would be greatly appreciated. Directions for the livestream of the mass and online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com