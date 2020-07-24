(retired 43 year employee of Canadian General Electric, Member of W. J. Dunlop Lodge # 675 AF & AM, Member of both the York and Scottish Rites.) - While surrounded by his loving family, Clayton passed away peacefully at Applewood Retirement Residence on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Bess (nee Cunningham). Loving father of Ralph (Vicki), Nancy and Susan Wakeford (Jeff). Proud grandfather of Adam (Molly), Joel (Elizabeth), Christian (Melanie), Andrew (Becky), Terry, Christy, Wesleigh and Rebecca (Josh). Adoring great-grandfather of Evelyn, Cecelia, Atticus, Sam, Aliyah and Claire. Dear brother of Claude Kerr (Marilyn, the late Isobel) and Fred Kerr (Linda) and brother-in-law of Mildred Kerr. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Clayton and Armine Kerr (nee Anderson), siblings Euris Murphy (Gerald), Burritt Kerr, Ruth Thompson (Robert) and Clare Kerr (Joan). Clayton was a 33rd degree Mason, Past Master and Past Secretary to DDGM. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Highland Park Funeral Centre. Covid protocols will be in place and a mask is mandatory. Limited capacity for both the visitation and funeral service. An interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Clayton, donations to the PRHC, Westdale United Church or the charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated by the family. Expressions of condolence may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com