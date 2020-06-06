James "Jim" Dudley, 76, passed away at his home in Thomasburg on May 29th. He is survived by his wife Catherine, his son Drew and his daughter Sarah Grace. He was little brother to Bob (Iris), sister Ruth (Howard), sister Jane (Stewart), and uncle to many nieces and nephews. A husband for over 50 years and an extraordinary father, he was a Coach to many and a genuine, caring, beautiful human being. A great lover of dogs, an avid Blue Jays fan, and at times, a Willie Nelson look-alike. There is no service at this time due to Covid-19 and social distancing. Donations can be made in Jim's name to Covenant House. "You are always on my mind." We love you Pops.