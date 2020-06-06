James "Jim" DUDLEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Dudley, 76, passed away at his home in Thomasburg on May 29th. He is survived by his wife Catherine, his son Drew and his daughter Sarah Grace. He was little brother to Bob (Iris), sister Ruth (Howard), sister Jane (Stewart), and uncle to many nieces and nephews. A husband for over 50 years and an extraordinary father, he was a Coach to many and a genuine, caring, beautiful human being. A great lover of dogs, an avid Blue Jays fan, and at times, a Willie Nelson look-alike. There is no service at this time due to Covid-19 and social distancing. Donations can be made in Jim's name to Covenant House. "You are always on my mind." We love you Pops.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved