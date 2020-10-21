At Peterborough Regional Health Centre with his son Shane by his side on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in his 93rd year. Jim, beloved husband of the late Mary Hillis (d. 2012). Loving and devoted father of Shane, and predeceased by his daughter Sherri Simpson and son Rick. Cherished Grandfather of Taylor and Kyle Simpson. Dear brother of Fern Wrigglesworth, and predeceased by brothers Art and Les. Visitation will take place at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road on Tuesday, October 27th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Private family interment in Little Lake Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com