|
|
James Eldred Butler, 63, of Barrie, Ontario passed away tragically on February 15, 2020, while travelling overseas. Jim leaves behind his wife and best friend, Julia Butler (nee Dibsdall) and his five children, Jason (Jennifer), Matthew (Esther), Michael (Natalie), Tara-Lynn (Brian) and Brooke (Dallas). Jim was predeceased by his father Bill Butler. His loving mother Winnifred and brothers Ralph (Eileen), and Terry (late Carm) will miss him dearly. Jim will also be missed by his many grandchildren who were his pride and joy. Jim was born June 5, 1956 in Peterborough, Ontario where he met his wife Julia and married in 1974. Jim retired at a young age from a career at WSIB. Jim loved travelling to all corners of the world with just a backpack, he was an avid road biker and finished 2019 off with over 5,500kms, he religiously played hockey, and spent a lot of time with his friends and large family. Jim had quite the sense of humor. His 'dad jokes' were especially classic and always came at the most inopportune times. Jim was known for his humor, his views on all things, his ability to laugh at himself, and most of all his closeness to family. Jim had a very special love and caring nature towards his mother Winnifred who he and his wife Julia would regularly visit in Peterborough. He loved being a grandpa and would never miss the opportunity to cheer his grandchildren on at their numerous concerts and sporting events. You could also catch him babysitting from time to time...for treats of course. A private ceremony will be taking place for the family and a Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020