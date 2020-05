Or Copy this URL to Share

Loving husband of Diane and dear father of Starr. Dear brother of Don (Betty), Kathryn Woodbeck (Reg), Janet Munro (Jim), Skeeter (Shelley), and the late Reg (survived by Cheryl). He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Papa to his fur babies Sasha and Smokey.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store