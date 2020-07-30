1/1
James Grant "Jim" BREWER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in his 78th year. Loved and missed by his wife of 28 years, Juanita Kemp and daughter Samantha Kemp (Alex Meyers) of B.C. Survived by his brother Robert Brewer (Jill) of B.C., brother-in-law Stuart Wellington of London and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Frederick "Ted" Brewer and Dorothy (McHattie) and sister Brenda Wellington. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 381, Apsley, as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355. A special thank you to the staff at Caressant Care Nursing Home, Lindsay and Ross Memorial Hospital for your loving care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved