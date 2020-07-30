Passed away at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in his 78th year. Loved and missed by his wife of 28 years, Juanita Kemp and daughter Samantha Kemp (Alex Meyers) of B.C. Survived by his brother Robert Brewer (Jill) of B.C., brother-in-law Stuart Wellington of London and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Frederick "Ted" Brewer and Dorothy (McHattie) and sister Brenda Wellington. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 381, Apsley, as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355. A special thank you to the staff at Caressant Care Nursing Home, Lindsay and Ross Memorial Hospital for your loving care.