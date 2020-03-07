|
Well Jim it has been a year since you left us, and what a year it has been. A lot has happened during that time. Some good that you would have approved and enjoyed, like family get-togethers and then the stuff that was totally awful, would have driven you crazy. I had wonderful support to get me through the bad. You are truly missed by all who loved you, all of your family and mine. What keeps me going is that you are not suffering anymore and are no longer in pain. You are thought of every day. Hazel
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 7, 2020