Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Kayser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Kayser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim passed away peacefully at the Toronto General Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 71. Loved father of David Kayser and Laura Kayser (Brett Costello). Sadly missed by his former wife Mary Dexter-Kayser. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Evalyn Kayser and his brother Bill Kayser. Jim will be missed by his brother Robert (Jackie) Kayser and sister Cathy Kayser (Chuck Gilbert). Brother-in-law of Donna Kayser. Fondly remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family and many great friends. Jim worked in the Recreation Dept. at the Rideau Regional Centre for many years and was a member and long-time volunteer at the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club. He was a life-long Habs fan. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Jim's life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Rob Roy's Pub in Smiths Falls beginning at 3:00 p.m. Donations in Jim's name may be made to the Junior Program of the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -