Jim passed away peacefully at the Toronto General Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 71. Loved father of David Kayser and Laura Kayser (Brett Costello). Sadly missed by his former wife Mary Dexter-Kayser. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Evalyn Kayser and his brother Bill Kayser. Jim will be missed by his brother Robert (Jackie) Kayser and sister Cathy Kayser (Chuck Gilbert). Brother-in-law of Donna Kayser. Fondly remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family and many great friends. Jim worked in the Recreation Dept. at the Rideau Regional Centre for many years and was a member and long-time volunteer at the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club. He was a life-long Habs fan. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Jim's life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Rob Roy's Pub in Smiths Falls beginning at 3:00 p.m. Donations in Jim's name may be made to the Junior Program of the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 31, 2020