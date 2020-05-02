Jimmy passed away suddenly and unexpectedly and far too soon at home in Aurora. He died as he would have wanted - on his own terms. He leaves a grieving family including his very beloved daughter and the love of his life, Emily Robinson, his siblings, Fred, Audrey and Bill (Lynda) and his many nieces and nephews, Bryan, Tyler, Kim, Brad, Kerri, Lauren, Jordan, Michael and Daniel. Family gatherings will not be the same without Uncle Jimmy and his merciless teasing. Cremation has taken place and in keeping with the times, a celebration of his life will take place closer to what would have been his 60th birthday on September 6. Jimmy was predeceased by his mother whom he adored, Ria Robinson (nee van der Aa) and his father James Robinson after whom he was named. While a long-time resident of Aurora, Jimmy's heart lay in Peterborough where he grew up. He leaves many close friends in Peterborough who will also be mourning his passing. Jimmy, you left us far too soon. Our hearts are broken. We miss you.



