|
|
Passed away peacefully at home, on Monday December 30, 2019. James of Peterborough, formerly of Toronto and Belfast was 87 years of age. Beloved husband of Dolores (Locke). Loving father of David Finlay (Sharon) and the late Christopher Finlay. Dear grandfather of Caitlyn and Cristyn. Beloved brother of Amelia Murphy (Bobby), Elizabeth "Lily" Murphy (Peter) and Margaret "Peggy" Fitzsimons (Harry). Jimmy was loved and will be remembered by many other relatives, friends and neighbors in Canada and Northern Ireland. Retired from Eaton's in Toronto. James was an avid football fan. Jimmy loved spending days with his grandchildren, going to the park or beach, and having friends over and visiting on the back patio with the bar-b-que going. A funeral service will be held at the ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME & RECEPTION CENTRE, 840 Armour Road, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 12 noon, with visiting two hours prior (10 am - 12 pm). Interment will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough at 2:30 pm. If desired, donations in James' memory may be made to the Peterborough Red Cross or a . Condolence notes at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca.