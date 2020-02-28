|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, papa, brother, uncle, and friend. James Paul Byrne (age 83) passed away peacefully on January 8, at PRHC, with his family at his side. Paul served in the Royal Canadian Navy, and worked at Outboard Marine for many years. He will be greatly missed by his children, Sheila Lock, Sean (Christine), and Shelley Hooyer (Mark); his grandsons Jason Fraser (Madeleine), Corey Lock (Sheilagh), Kevin and Rob Lock, Gerritt and Evan Hooyer, and Joseph Byrne; his siblings Murray (Rose Marie), Gerard (Wanda), Adele, Mike (Charlene), Steve (Earlene), and brother-in-law Paul Marino; his nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbours. He is predeceased by sisters Cecile O'Rourke, Rosanne Marino, and Mary Catherine Leipciger. In keeping with Paul's wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held on March 9, 2020, at St. Peter's cemetery, Monaghan Road/Lansdowne Street, Peterborough. A celebration of Paul's life will follow at The StoneHouse Hall, Peterborough Curling Club, 2195 Lansdowne St W.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 28, 2020