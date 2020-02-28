Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Park Funeral Centre
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Resources
More Obituaries for James Byrne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Paul Byrne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Paul Byrne Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, papa, brother, uncle, and friend. James Paul Byrne (age 83) passed away peacefully on January 8, at PRHC, with his family at his side. Paul served in the Royal Canadian Navy, and worked at Outboard Marine for many years. He will be greatly missed by his children, Sheila Lock, Sean (Christine), and Shelley Hooyer (Mark); his grandsons Jason Fraser (Madeleine), Corey Lock (Sheilagh), Kevin and Rob Lock, Gerritt and Evan Hooyer, and Joseph Byrne; his siblings Murray (Rose Marie), Gerard (Wanda), Adele, Mike (Charlene), Steve (Earlene), and brother-in-law Paul Marino; his nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbours. He is predeceased by sisters Cecile O'Rourke, Rosanne Marino, and Mary Catherine Leipciger. In keeping with Paul's wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held on March 9, 2020, at St. Peter's cemetery, Monaghan Road/Lansdowne Street, Peterborough. A celebration of Paul's life will follow at The StoneHouse Hall, Peterborough Curling Club, 2195 Lansdowne St W.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -