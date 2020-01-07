|
Spears, James Elgar (MIKE) World War II Veteran Our beloved father has departed on his next journey. Peacefully, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on January 2, 2020 at the wonderful age of 99. Beloved husband of the late Mary Roberta (Bobbie) Deyell. Loving father to Gail (Jack) Adamson, and Joanne (Wayne) Hill. Cherished Poppa to 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Mike was a kind, loving and generous person who always put others' interests and needs before his own. He lived his life with the simple credo of treating others as he would want to be treated. He admired everyone and was envious of no one. The family would like to thank the staff of Sherbrooke Heights where Mike resided for the past eleven years and to recognize the countless friendships developed throughout the years. We also convey our thanks to the Doctors and Nursing Staff at PRHC, Palliative Care, for their amazing care and compassion. Following Mike's wishes, cremation and a private family service has taken place. Dad, Poppa, you will be dearly missed and remembered always with great love. Thank you to Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre. Condolences may be sent to: [email protected] [email protected]