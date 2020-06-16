James Tiberius (Tye) RYAN
Passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, Tye Ryan, of London in his 51st year. Son of John and Cathy (nee Bowen) (Predeceased 2005). He was a gift to his family and everyone that he came in contact with. He had Down syndrome, was totally deaf, couldn't speak, read or write, but he learned to take a regular city bus to his workshop every day. He waved to everyone. He always put his hand out to shake with every cashier in a grocery store, a pharmacy or even a liquor store. He was moody, but he could sense when you were hurting and he was always there with a concerned look on his face, a pat on the shoulder and a much needed hug. Tye was an inspiration to his younger sister, Rebecca and brother, Tobias. Tye taught them patience, acceptance, humility, and love. James Tiberius Ryan will be truly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, housemates, neighbours; and especially by his nieces: Linda and Samantha Milligan; and his nephews: Jackson, William and Camden Ryan. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at Oakland Cemetery, along with interment of his ashes. A Celebration of Life for Tiberius, with friends and family will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Community Living London, 190 Adelaide Street South, London, Ontario N5Z 3L1, would be welcomed by the family. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 16, 2020.
