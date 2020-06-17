Jan HEYTING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a long and characteristically brave battle, Jan passed away peacefully with his family by his side at home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Tahnee. Loving father of Gord (Erin) and Ian (Colleen). Grandpa will be sadly missed by Emma, Walker, Luke, Khali, Raegan, Elliott and Summer. Dear brother of Emmie and the late Roelof, Pieter and Arend. Cherished cousin of Emmie (Siebe), Willem, Rolie, Willie (John), the late Theo (Mary) and their impressive collective brood. Uncle Jan will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and extended family in the Netherlands and as a special uncle to Albert, Hazel and Ken. In keeping with Jan's wishes a cremation has taken place and a private family interment will place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Jan's Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home 705-745-3211. On-line condolences may be made via www.nisbettfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved