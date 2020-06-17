Jan HEYTING

After a long and characteristically brave battle, Jan passed away peacefully with his family by his side at home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Tahnee. Loving father of Gord (Erin) and Ian (Colleen). Grandpa will be sadly missed by Emma, Walker, Luke, Khali, Raegan, Elliott and Summer. Dear brother of Emmie and the late Roelof, Pieter and Arend. Cherished cousin of Emmie (Siebe), Willem, Rolie, Willie (John), the late Theo (Mary) and their impressive collective brood. Uncle Jan will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and extended family in the Netherlands and as a special uncle to Albert, Hazel and Ken. In keeping with Jan's wishes a cremation has taken place and a private family interment will place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Jan's Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home 705-745-3211. On-line condolences may be made via www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 17, 2020.