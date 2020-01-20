|
|
Jane died peacefully, in her 96th year, at Centennial Place in Millbrook on Thursday, January 16, 2020. The beloved wife of the late Bruce C. McBride for 65 years, Jane was cherished and will be missed by her sons Russel (Judy), William and the late James. Family meant everything to Mom, and she was proud of her grandchildren Peter, Sara, Jason & Brooke, and delighted by her great grandchildren Madeline, Mitchell and Grayson. Her grandchildren by good fortune, David Bacon (Roslyn) and Jeannie Bacon (Angus) were a source of joy to Mom and Dad, as were great grandchildren Sydney and Alexander. Jane was born in Moose Jaw, came east and graduated as an RN from Toronto General Hospital, where she met Bruce. She was a source of strength and nurturing to countless family members and friends down through the years, and an inspiration to all that knew her. In her last years, Mom was given much affection, care and dignity by the staff of Harvest House. Our family is grateful to them all. A service to commemorate Jane's life will be held on Tuesday, January 21st with visitation from 11:00 a.m until time of the service at 12:00 at the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, 35 King St. W., Millbrook. Reception to follow. Flowers are welcome or a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences or donations may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 20, 2020