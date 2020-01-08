Home

More Obituaries for Janella MUST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janella Helen Sanders (Baxter) MUST

Janella Helen Sanders (Baxter) MUST Obituary
With great sadness we announce the death of Janella in Ottawa on December 30, 2019 at the age of 86. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Christopher John Must. She leaves her children Christopher (Christine) and Caroline Wissing (Jeff). She was a proud and loving grandmother to Julie, Emilie, Cameron, and Jenna. She was predeceased by her younger sister Joan Snider (Harvey) and will be missed by siblings Margaret Milne (the late William), Elizabeth Duncan (Les), and John Baxter. She was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, where she trained as a shorthand typist and worked at the Century Insurance Company until her marriage. She and Christopher spent 15 months living in Aden, Yemen during his compulsory military service with the RAF before coming to Canada and settling in Peterborough, Ontario. They raised their family and joined the Peterborough Golf and Country Club where they spent many happy hours on the links. Janella loved golf and curling, a sunny day, a good meal, a night out, and a glass of wine. We will forever miss her beautiful smile. Friends may pay respects at Kelly Funeral Home - Kanata 580 Eagleson Road 613-591-6580 at a celebration of life for Janella from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020. The family would appreciate a donation to the Dementia Society. Condolences and sharing memories are available at www.kellyfh.ca
