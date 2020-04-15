|
May 14, 1947 - April 13, 2020 It is with heavy hearts and cherished memories that we announce the passing of Janice Mary Alice Paris on April 13, 2020. She passed peacefully with her family by her side, at her favourite place; her home on Stoney Lake after a short but courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Jan was born in Peterborough and was the cherished wife for 50 years of William (Bill) Paris and beloved mother of Tracey, Julie (Andrew) and Deborah (Joseph). Jan is the daughter of the late Douglas and Marjorie Barringer, sister to Gerald (Elaine) and the late George (Barb) Barringer. She will be lovingly remembered as Gam Gam to her three beautiful grandchildren, Avery, Ethan and Kensington. She leaves a legacy of kindness and generosity, a passion for family and a love for painting and sunsets. A special thank you to the team at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto and a heartfelt thanks to the Palliative Care and Cancer Care Doctors and staff at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. In keeping with Janice's wishes, cremation will take place. Family and friends will be invited to a celebration of life to be held at Little Lake Cemetery and Highland Park Funeral Centre when a date can be set in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation www.thepmcf.ca 610 University Avenue, Toronto, ON M5G 2M9 416-946-6560 or Hospice Peterborough (325 London St., Peterborough, ON, K9H 2Z5, www.hospicepeterborough.org, 705-742 4042). Condolences can be shared on line at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com. You can shed tears that she is gone Or you can smile because she lived You can close your eyes And pray that she'll come back Or you can open your eyes And see all that she's left Your heart can be empty because you can't see her Or you can be full of the love that you shared You can turn your back on tomorrow And live in yesterday Or you can be happy for tomorrow Because of yesterday You can remember her and only that she is gone Or cherish her memory and let it live on You can cry and close your mind Be empty and turn your back Or you can do what she'd want Smile, open your eyes, love and carry on -Anonymous
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 15, 2020