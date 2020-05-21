Janice Miller
It is with extreme sadness we announce the sudden passing of Janice Miller (nee Barnes) on May 12, 2020 in Kanata. She was the daughter of the late Jack and Audrey Barnes and daughter of Audrey Fitzsimmons and step-father Don Fitzsimmons. Loving wife of Jamie Miller and loving mother of Jordan (Jessica) and Carley Knight (Adam) and proud grandmother of Jameson. Janice leaves behind sisters Nancy (Bill) and Cathy (Gerry) and brother Douglas Barnes. She was predeceased by sister Carol, brothers Bobby and David (Sylvia). She will be sadly missed by nieces Julie (Ron) and Nicole, Shannon and nephew Chris, and sister-in-law Andrea Miller (Keith). Great Aunt to Abigail and Sophie. She will be sadly missed by many friends and colleagues. Janice worked several years as a Registered Practical Nurse in the Operating Room. Nothing made Janice happier than being on the golf course. She absolutely loved to play. Family get togethers made for many happy times that will leave us with many wonderful memories. Being a grandma was one of her happiest moments. Janice was always there for us and always concerned about everyone else. She was our rock for sure. She touched many many hearts and will be sadly missed. Private Family Arrangements in care of Kelly Funeral Home in Kanata. Memorial donations to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated by the family.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
