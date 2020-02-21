|
|
Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday February 19th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Douglas Stewart. Loving mother of David (Philly) and Linda Gerow (the late Dan). Proud grandmother of Jeremy LaPlante, Christopher Gerow and Nicolas Stewart. Doting great grandmother of Layla, Jeremy, Zachary and Clayton. Adoring grandma of 2 great great grandsons. Predeceased by parents Adam and Agnes and by her brother Norman. Visitation will be held on Monday February 24th, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:15 A.M. at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd. Peterborough. Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 A.M. in the Highland Park Chapel. Interment Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Jean, donations to St. John's Anglican Church would be appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 21, 2020