Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Park Funeral Centre
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Armour STEWART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Armour STEWART Obituary
Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday February 19th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Douglas Stewart. Loving mother of David (Philly) and Linda Gerow (the late Dan). Proud grandmother of Jeremy LaPlante, Christopher Gerow and Nicolas Stewart. Doting great grandmother of Layla, Jeremy, Zachary and Clayton. Adoring grandma of 2 great great grandsons. Predeceased by parents Adam and Agnes and by her brother Norman. Visitation will be held on Monday February 24th, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:15 A.M. at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd. Peterborough. Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 A.M. in the Highland Park Chapel. Interment Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Jean, donations to St. John's Anglican Church would be appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -