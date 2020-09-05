Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Extendicare on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Jean (Bolton) of Bolton's Corners, Douro-Dummer in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Mundell (2012). Dear mother of Shelley McLean (Steven) of Douro-Dummer. Lovingly remembered by her grandsons Nicholas (Taylor) and Noah. Sister of Guelda MacRae (the late Robert), Gerald Bolton (Elaine), Ruth Hunter (Terry), Allan Bolton (Pam), Carl Bolton (Shirley) and Margaret Todd (the late Max). Survived by several nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Charles Bolton and Correl Crapp. Visitation will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., and you are invited to sign up to attend the funeral service or watch the funeral service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. Memorial donations may be made to Wesley United Church or the Alzheimer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355. The family wishes to thank all of the staff of 2nd Floor, Rose Terrace at Peterborough Extendicare for their loving care of Jean.