Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Hospice with her loving daughter Carole by her side. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Loving mother to Carole (d. Sam), Clive (Jacquie) and Kathryn (Bill). Grandmother to Steven (Kirsten), Leanne (David), Nicole (Allan) and Cameron (Leanne). Great-grandmother to Liam, Abigail, Lucas and Lane. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES-LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. The family would like to thank the staff at PRHC Palliative Care, Dr. Hassan, Dr. Beamish and Dr. Matheson for their compassion. Also thank you to Dr. Stephen Oldridge and staff for the years of care given, you will never be forgotten. With special thanks to our KLRR Sienna Family for everything you have done over the past 4 years to make Jean feel very special. The care given was exceptional. In Lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to LAWS or Hospice Peterborough, and can be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 10, 2020.