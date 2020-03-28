Home

Jean McMILLAN

Jean McMILLAN Obituary
Passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020. Jean McMillan of Peterborough, in her 88th year. Loved and missed by her children, Barb Dandy (Bill) of British Columbia, Karen Robertson (Blake) of Bobcaygeon, Lynn McMillan (Jim) of Toronto and Jamie McMillan (Judy) of Toronto. Loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of many more. Predeceased by her husband Jim McMillan. Jean was well known by customers of the Miss Diana Restaurant in Peterborough and will be missed by all. In keeping with Jean's wishes, a private family gathering and cremation have taken place. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 28, 2020
