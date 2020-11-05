1/1
Jean Perkins
1926-09-18 - 2020-11-02
Jean passed peacefully with family by her side at Peninsula Manor in Marathon, ON. Jean came to Wawa in 1950 from Scotland and met her life partner Eric and enjoyed 56 years of marriage before he passed in 2008. They raised their family in Wawa before moving to Peterborough in retirement. They enjoyed golf, cards, winters in Florida and travelling. Jean often commented on what a wonderful retirement they had. She will be missed by her four children: Don (Nancy), Bruce (Irene), Linda McCoy (Danny) and Erica (Nelson). Her grandchildren brought her much pride and joy. Robbie, Pamela McCoy Jones (Tim), Ryan (Bajah), Stacey Gotfredson (Mike), Dustin (Rachelle), Shawn (Marcella), Heather, Derek (Jaime), Bryden (Troy), Kaleb, Brittany (Ethan), Keenan and Chloe. Great-grandchildren Danica, Camryn and Jaxon McGuinn, Ayden, Daelen, Julia and Layla Jones, Conner, and Parker Gotfredson and Tylah and Davin Perkins brought Jean much happiness. The family would like to express their thanks to the residents of Peninsula Manor for the past two years for the care and friendship they gave to Jean. Her conversations and card games with each of you were enjoyed immensely. To the staff at the Manor, the Marathon Family Health Team Nurse Candace, Dr. Newbery, Dr. Zelek, Dr. Orrantia and Resident Justine who helped with Jean's last wishes, words cannot express enough our heartfelt gratitude with the care, compassion and dignity our mom experienced in the last few weeks. We will be forever grateful to each one of you. Rest easy mom, your work here is done. We know dad is waiting for you. No service will be held at this time. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Jean's Life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429, Wawa or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. (Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa, Ontario)

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 5, 2020.
