1930-2020 It is with great sadness we share the news of Phyllis's passing in her 90th year, peacefully at Kingston Hospital July 12, 2020. Phyllis was predeceased by Alvin, her husband and partner of 46 years, her sister Alice, and her brothers Doug, Richard and Stanley. Her fiesty spirit lives on in her children Steven (Cathy), Kathy (Heather), and Cubby. She will be remembered fondly by her many nieces and nephews, and her numerous Peterborough friends and neighbors. Phyllis was a fierce Euchre competitor, and passed on her love of a good card game. She also remains the only golfer in the family to have had a hole in one! Many thanks to the wonderful care Phyllis received recently at Helen Henderson and at the Kingston General Hospital. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Kawartha Food Share at following link. https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/in-memory-of-phyllis/ www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 14, 2020.
