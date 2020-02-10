Home

Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
Jennie Laura COLEMAN

Jennie Laura COLEMAN Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Springdale Country Manor, at the age of 87. Jennie was the loving wife of Frank Coleman of 68 years. Mom of Rick Coleman, Randy Coleman, and Barb (Rick) Lawrence. Grandmother of Sandy (Nick), Samantha, Robin, Emily, and Jenna. Great-grandmother of Harlie. Sister of Llewellyn Little. Predeceased by her siblings Jewell Levitt, Ron Little, Donald Little, Dorothy Selby, Irene Collins, Marjorie Ellis, twin sister Jennett Hutchison, and her parents Howard and Effie (nee Brown) Little. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Many heartfelt thanks to the staff at Springdale Country Manor for their care. A Memorial Service will be held at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME (840 Armour Road, Peterborough) on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with visitation one hour prior to the service. If desired, donations may be made to Sick Kids through the funeral home or condolences may be made online. www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 10, 2020
