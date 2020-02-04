|
|
(Long Time Member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #52) Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in his 88th year. Jerry, loving and devoted father of Darlene Northey, Teresa Brethour (Randy), Madeline Storey, Rita Kouri, and Kathleen Harrison (Steve). Former husband of the late Marilyn Goselin and long time companion of the late Agnes McMurray, and the late Nancy Wagger. Cherished Grandfather of Lindsay and Steven Miele, Terry and Melanie Brethour, John, Jennifer and Tammy Storey, Jamie Van Loosen, Jason, Jillian and Joey Kouri, Steve and Kirk Harrison, and Great Grandfather of Josh, Alyssa, Kaitlin, Jade Lee (predeceased), Jackson, Grace, Clinton, Isabella, Zila, Payton, Hayden, Blake, and Brantley. Loving brother of Marie Swift (Tom, predeceased), and Frank Harrington (Teresa). Son of the late James Harrington and Dot Flood. Remembered lovingly by many nieces and nephews, and the McMurray family, especially Peter, who was like the son that Jerry never had. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road on Wednesday, February 5th from 2:00 to 4:00 & 7:00 to 9:00 pm. (Royal Canadian Legion Branch #52 Service 1:45 pm) Funeral Mass in ST. MARTIN OF TOURS CHURCH, Ennismore on Thursday at 11:00 am Interment St. Martin's Cemetery followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. In memory of Jerry, donations to Five Counties Children's Centre or the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 4, 2020