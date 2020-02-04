Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Park Funeral Centre
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremiah HARRINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremiah James "Jerry" HARRINGTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
(Long Time Member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #52) Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in his 88th year. Jerry, loving and devoted father of Darlene Northey, Teresa Brethour (Randy), Madeline Storey, Rita Kouri, and Kathleen Harrison (Steve). Former husband of the late Marilyn Goselin and long time companion of the late Agnes McMurray, and the late Nancy Wagger. Cherished Grandfather of Lindsay and Steven Miele, Terry and Melanie Brethour, John, Jennifer and Tammy Storey, Jamie Van Loosen, Jason, Jillian and Joey Kouri, Steve and Kirk Harrison, and Great Grandfather of Josh, Alyssa, Kaitlin, Jade Lee (predeceased), Jackson, Grace, Clinton, Isabella, Zila, Payton, Hayden, Blake, and Brantley. Loving brother of Marie Swift (Tom, predeceased), and Frank Harrington (Teresa). Son of the late James Harrington and Dot Flood. Remembered lovingly by many nieces and nephews, and the McMurray family, especially Peter, who was like the son that Jerry never had. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road on Wednesday, February 5th from 2:00 to 4:00 & 7:00 to 9:00 pm. (Royal Canadian Legion Branch #52 Service 1:45 pm) Funeral Mass in ST. MARTIN OF TOURS CHURCH, Ennismore on Thursday at 11:00 am Interment St. Martin's Cemetery followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. In memory of Jerry, donations to Five Counties Children's Centre or the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremiah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -