|
|
(Owner of Jerry Ryan Contracting, member of Knights of Columbus Council 11486, Life Member of The Peterborough Canadian Irish Club, Thursday Morning Breakfast Club, Thursday Night Cards) Jerry passed away peacefully at home on Thursday February 20, 2020 surrounded by his family and dear friends. Jerry Ryan of Douro, originally from Lisheen, Golden, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, Ireland, in his 66th year. Beloved husband of Shelley (nee Moher) for 36 years. Loving father and will be sadly missed by Sinead McIlwain (Nick), Liam (Emily), Siobhan, and Jeremiah (Christy), Jennifer, and Geraldine Mebiradu of Ireland. Proud grandfather of Abby, Logan, Carter, Patrick, and Madelyn. Predeceased by his father William and mother, Kathleen (McCarthy). Jerry is survived by his siblings Mary Holland, John (Teresa), and Liam (Grace), and Moher in laws Larry (Jody), Tim (Arlene), Terry (Bonnie), Adele McDougall (Dan), Bernadette Vanderhorst (Will), and Tom (Gloria), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. An Irish Wake will be held at the Ryan home located at 3011 Highway 28, on Sunday February 23rd, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm, and Monday February 24th, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, on Tuesday February 25th, 2020 at 11:00 am. A reception will follow at St. Joseph's Parish Hall. Private Burial at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES - LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough and P.R.H.C. Palliative Care by visiting hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705 652-3355. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Dr. Beamish, Dr. Broomfield, Dr. Lo, Dr. Lindsay, PRHC Palliative Care Staff, St. Elizabeth's Health Care teams (especially Nurse Nicole), and to all of our family, community, and circle of friends for sharing in Jerry's journey and being there for all of us. We are so very lucky and thankful to have you all in our lives. Sosa i síocháin, and until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 22, 2020