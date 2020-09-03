Suddenly at his residence on Monday, August 31, 2020 in his 35th year. Loving son of Kimberley and her husband Bryan Gosselin and the late Richard Bartosh. Cherished father of Bradley, Brycen and Blake. Dear brother of Ashley Bartosh-Smith (the late Mike), Ben (Nikki) and Jordon (Naomi). Jeremy will be sadly missed by Kate Pearce his nieces and nephews, Caleb, Ethan, Karissa, Dawson and Miles, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd on Tuesday from 1:00-4:00 and 6:00-9:00 PM. COVID-19 restrictions are in place and face coverings are mandatory. Private family funeral. In memory of Jeremy, donations to his children would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com