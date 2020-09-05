1/
Jerrainy Louise PANABAKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerrainy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerrainy passed away peacefully August 23rd, 2020 at the age of 65 after a short time with Hospice Peterborough. Loving mother of Mary-Ellen (Luke) and admired Oma to Ferryn and Isla. Daughter of the late Jack and Mary (nee Brick) Panabaker and sister to Mary Jo, Jan, Joy, and Jocelyn. Jeri was an accomplished seamstress and patternmaker, avid gardener, and all round generous and kind-hearted person finding creativity and virtue in everyone. Jeri will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Private family arrangements are entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Palliative Care Team at PRHC, Hospice Peterborough and the Norm and Jessie Dysart Radiation Centre are warmly welcomed. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved