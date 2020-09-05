Jerrainy passed away peacefully August 23rd, 2020 at the age of 65 after a short time with Hospice Peterborough. Loving mother of Mary-Ellen (Luke) and admired Oma to Ferryn and Isla. Daughter of the late Jack and Mary (nee Brick) Panabaker and sister to Mary Jo, Jan, Joy, and Jocelyn. Jeri was an accomplished seamstress and patternmaker, avid gardener, and all round generous and kind-hearted person finding creativity and virtue in everyone. Jeri will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Private family arrangements are entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Palliative Care Team at PRHC, Hospice Peterborough and the Norm and Jessie Dysart Radiation Centre are warmly welcomed. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com