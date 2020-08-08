JIM MCMILLAN, CLU Jim McMillan, 90, of Mitchell passed away peacefully at Seaforth Community Hospital on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie McMillan (1992) and Ilse McMillan. Dear father of James McMillan (Bertha), Marie Davis (Harold); Mike Grau (Cynthia), Win Grau (Sue) and Monika Grau (Bob). Loving grandfather of Ben McMillan (Natalie), Katie Reid (Kris); Brent Davis (Nicole), Keesha Davis (Matthew); Jasper, Morgan and Cassidy Grau; Hudson and Cooper Grau; Jordan Connell. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Dora McMillan and sister Sheila Lemoire (Arnold). Jim was a Chartered Life Underwriter with Mutual Life Insurance for many years. He was active in his community having served on the Board of Directors of Stratford General Hospital and was Chair of the Stratford General Hospital Foundation. He was a Charter Member of the Mitchell Golf and Country Club and member of the Mitchell Lions Club. Jim and his family were very proud of his accomplishments over the years. A graveside service will take place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Havelock on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations to the Stratford General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at LockhartFuneralHome.com
.