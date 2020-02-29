|
Lowes, Joan Catherine (Hook) died peacefully at PRHC on Feb. 25th,2020. Joan was beloved husband of the late Keith (1992). Sister of Ken Hook (late Joan) and sister-in-law of Jean Windrem (late Gordon). Mother to Debbie, Carolyn, Gary (Louise), Brian (Sandy) and Betty. Fondly remembered by 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Special friend of Jim Kelly. The family thank the emergency and B4 staff for their professional, compassionate care for Joan's short stay. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis and Shields Funeral Home. In keeping with Joan's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 29, 2020