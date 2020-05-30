Joan CAMPBELL
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of Hugh Campbell and the late Richard Humphrey's. Loving mother of David Humphrey's (Janine), Elizabeth Waters (Russell) and Traci O'Hara (David). Dear friend and step-mom of Michael Campbell (Cheryl), Elaine Campbell (Clive Robertson) and Robert Campbell. Cherished Nana of Brandon, Shannon-Joan, Tyler (Carly), James, Elizabeth-Joan, Samantha, Meghan, Kathryn, Cameron (Nicole), Sean (Ayesha), Alexa, Christopher, Elizabeth and the late Jamie. Great-nana of Evan, Nate, Grace, Zoey, Malachi, Clare and Luke. Joan will be sadly missed by her family, extended family and many friends. Joan was born in St. John, New Brunswick. She went to school in Montreal. Her married life was spent in southern Ontario, the last 30 years of which were in Peterborough. Joan had a successful career in real estate with Royal LePage. The family would like to thank the staff at Royal Gardens for their care and compassion during Joan's three year stay there. In keeping with Joan's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-3211.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
