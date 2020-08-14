Passed away peacefully at home, with her family at her side, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Joan of Peterborough, formerly of Lakehurst was in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of Ron Sargeant for 57 years. Loving mother of Aaron, Craig (Sarah) and Matthew. Dear grandmother of Elizabeth, Emily, Adam and Claire. Sister of the late Merle Hunt, Herbert Hunt, Arnold Hunt, Shirley Stark and Wilma Clark. Joan will be remembered by many other relatives and friends. Retired from the Peterborough Board of Education, and past secretary for Canadian G.E. A long-time member of Edmison Heights Bible Chapel. Joan loved her grandchildren and enjoyed staying in touch with her many nieces and nephews. She loved gardening, nature and sincerely enjoyed God's creation. Visiting will be held on Saturday, August 15th from 11:30-12:45 at the Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, with a service to follow in the Ashburnham Chapel at 1 p.m. Masks are now mandatory and please RSVP through the website to confirm attendance. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Edmison Heights Bible Chapel or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca