Joan Daphne SMYTH
Passed away at Peterborough Hospital on June 3rd, three days after celebrating her 98th birthday, following a fall at her home. Wife of Ralph Byron Smyth, deceased. Mother of Brenda Smyth, now residing in Atlanta, Georgia with husband Richard Smith. Sister of Iris Blue and Charles Bain, both deceased. Aunt of Jennifer Torpy and Scott Bain of Peterborough. Joan was a gourmet cook - exceptional desserts - and enjoyed bridge, curling and needlepoint - she raised and cared for many fur babies. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. Joan will be cremated and placed next to her husband at Little Lake cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.CommunityAlternaitve.ca.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 5, 2020.
