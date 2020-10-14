1/1
Joan Elizabeth (Hotneier) IRELAND
Joan passed away peacefully with family by her side at Campbellford Memorial Hospital on Monday, October 5, 2020, in her 85th year. Joan is loved and will be missed by her sons Earl Ireland (Stacey) of Norwood and Jim Ireland of Calgary. She was a loving and very proud grandmother to Kooper Ireland. The family has said their personal good-byes and cremation has taken place. Although Joan was a tell-it-like-it-is type of person, she did enjoy her daily visits to Coffee Time to catch up on the local gossip and even though she was unable to get there this last year I know she missed that special time with staff and friends. The family wishes to thank the many people who were there throughout the years to assist, listen, give advice, and just be a friend. They would also like to especially thank the staff and friends at Mapleview Retirement Home in Norwood for their love and care as well as Peterborough Regional Health Centre staff for their support for her many visits over the years and the staff at Campbellford Memorial Hospital for their compassion and support in Joan's last moments. Memorial donations may be made to Mapleview Retirement Residence in Norwood as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-639-5322.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Norwood Chapel
36 Queen Street
Norwood, ON K0L 2V0
(705) 639-5322
