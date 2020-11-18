Passed suddenly on November 12, 2020 at North Bay Regional Hospital in her 67th year. Loving mother to Nancy Moses (Roger), Patrick Boulton (Pamela) and Kendra Harris (Ryan). Grandmother to Kyra, Avery, Ryleigh, Ethan, Kage, Corbin and Faith. Pre-deceased by her parents, Leonard and Elizabeth Appleton and cherished sister to Nancy (pre-deceased), Barb Young (Ray), Lynn Imperial (Paul) and Sue Connelly (Pat). Loving Aunt to several nieces and nephews. After a career working in the banking sector, Joan pursued her passion of theological studies and was ordained to the Sacred Order of Deacons in September 2020. Joan had found contentment and was committed to her Congregation and her Church - for this we are thankful. A private family service will be held in Orillia at a later date. Joan will be laid to rest with her parents and sister at Riverside Cemetery in Lindsay. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trillium Anglican Parish c/o St Peter's Anglican Church, 110 High St Callander, ON P0H 1H0. Arrangements entrusted to Martyn Funeral Home in North Bay. Rest in peace Joan



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store