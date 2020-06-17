Joan (Kotyck) Konarzycki
With great sadness we announce the passing of Joan on June 13, 2020, beloved wife for 57 years to Stanley (predeceased). Devoted mother to Kim (predeceased) (Amalfe), Jill (Jeff) and Susan (predeceased). Loving sister to Gary (Joanne), fondly remembered by Tom Peckham (Anne). Special nana to Tom (Morgan), Nicole (Ferdinando), Mark (Bri), Maya (Carlo), Michael (Rachael), Danielle (David), Amy, Nikko, and great-grandmother to nine. Parents, Anne and John (predeceased). Joan loved her family dearly, and happily remembered growing up in New Toronto with her extended family, and summers at the Wasaga cottage. Special thanks to staff at Peterborough Retirement Residence. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 17, 2020.
