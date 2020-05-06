Joan was born and raised in Hastings. In her early years she worked as a Teacher in a one room school house; until she met and married Leon Lynch. Together they raised seven children, Maureen, Marie (predeceased), Barb, Lorrie, Mary Lee, Leon and Ken. She was a stay-at-home Mom until they were all in school, after which she returned to teaching. Joan was a Teacher to developmentally delayed children - her classroom was initially in the basement of St. George's Church, but was later moved into a newly built centre in Oshawa. She loved her work. Joan is predeceased by her husband Leon (1979). She later remarried and soon after enjoyed her retirement years: travelling, reading books and spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many friends and family knew that Joan's passion also included what we refer to as her 3 C's: Cards, Casinos and Costco; and as a result of the latter her basement was always well stocked and toilet paper would not have been an issue for her in these recent challenging times. She is dearly missed by her extended Lynch family, her two sisters - Pat and Marie and her great friends - Carol Norris and Patsy Penny. She is fondly remembered by Joe and the rest of the Corrigan Family. Our sincere thank-you to the compassionate caregivers at Wynfield's long term care home - McLaughlin Wing. Our Family deeply appreciates how attentive and caring they were towards our Mother. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stoke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com A celebration of her life will take place a date at a future date.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 6, 2020.