Joan O'BRIEN

Peacefully at Fairhaven Home on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Joan, loving and devoted mother of Kelly, and Shawna who predeceased her in 2009. Cherished Gramma of Evan. Sister of the late Joe O'Brien and survived by her sister-in-law Phyllis O'Brien. Daughter of the late Joseph O'Brien and Irene Gooley. Remembered lovingly by the O'Brien, Gooley, Hobbins, and Garvey families. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass in SACRED HEART CHURCH on Thursday, August 13th at 11:00 a.m. In memory of Joan, donations to a charity of your choice
