Joan Ruby MCCRACKEN

Passed away at her residence on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Joan McCracken of Ennismore in her 79th year. Beloved wife of the late Jack McCracken (d. 2000) and Allan Dicker (d. 2014). Cherished mother of Sheila Quirk, Wayne McCracken (Janine) and the late Dave McCracken (d. 2001). Loving grandmother of Amanda Rokoss (Dylan), Jaci Richard (Donny), Caleb McCracken (Ashliegh), Summer McCracken, Bryden McCracken, and Austin McCracken. Remembered by great-grandchildren Aiden, Madison, Matthew, Jack, Markus, Matilda, Bella, Mya, and Everly. Survived by her brother Jim Quirk (Carol) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings Florence Armitage, Eddie Frantz and parents Harry and Lena Quirk. Friends and relatives are invited to call at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Lakefield Cemetery. Reception R.C. Legion Br. #77, Lakefield. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to L.A.W.S (Lakefield Animal Welfare Society) or P.R.H.C. and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 3, 2020
