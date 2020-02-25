|
The family of the late Joe O'Brien of Douro would like to express our great appreciation to all of our friends, family and neighbours for the loving encouragement and support shown to Dad and ourselves during this difficult time. The many visitors, calls and gifts of food kept our spirits and bodies strong. Special mention must be given to Dads friends from the Warsaw Lions Club and the Douro Knights of Columbus for the touching ceremonies at the funeral home. Thank you to Father Gary Leahy, Deacon Paul Dunford, musicians Dan Armstrong, Albert Moher and Larry Leahy for a beautiful funeral mass. Thanks also to the CWL Douro for the luncheon and to Peter Duffus and his staff for their excellent service. We also thank all of the nurses from St. Elizabeth as well as LHIN co-ordinator Brenda Warner, Dr. John Beamish, Dr. Tom Richard and their staff for the caring and compassion shown to not just Dad but all of us as well. Gail, Debbie, Adele, Michelle, Andy and families.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 25, 2020