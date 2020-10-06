1/1
Joel siegel
Passed away suddenly of natural causes in Victoria on Monday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 32. Joel is the so loved and treasured son of Maureen Elizabeth Siegel (Finn) and Mark Siegel. Joel will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Little Lake Cemetery. To protect the public during the COVID-19 Pandemic all attendees are required to wear a face mask or cloth facial cover and social distancing will be requested. In memory of Joel, donations to the Kawartha Food Share, United Way or the Five Counties Children's Centre Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street. If you wish to watch the livestream of the service on the Comstock-Kaye Celebration Centre Facebook page, please contact the funeral home for further information (705) 745-4683. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
