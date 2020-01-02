|
|
Went to be with his Lord and Saviour peacefully surrounded by family at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in his 86th year. John was beloved son of the late Albert Melcher and late Beatrice Irene nee Leblanc from Eganville, ON. John was beloved husband to Donna nee Wicks and loving father of Alex (Susan) of Toronto, ON, Janis O'Heron (Greg) of Peterborough, ON, Heather-Anne Meagher (Paul) of Ennismore, ON, and Paul (Emilia) of Pickering, ON. Cherished grandpa of Erinn, Matthew, Shannon, Katelyn, Kayleigh and dear great-grandfather of 6. John was predeceased by his sister Betty Marie Schroeder. John was also brother to Ernest (Mary) of Renfrew, ON, Doreen Oliver (late Anthony) of Drumheller, AB, Nancy Wallace (Dennis) of Kingston, ON, and Brenda Schmidt (Leonard) of Barhead, AB. John grew up on the banks of the Bonnechere River in Eganville Ontario and later settled and raised his family in Peterborough. John graduated from Eastern Pentecostal Bible College (now Masters College and Seminary) in 1961 and later ran his self-employed construction business for many years in the Peterborough area. John was an avid outdoorsman and shared his love of camping, hunting, fishing and snowmobiling with his family. John faithfully supported a number of Christian charities such as Teen Challenge, Youth for Christ, Timothy Fund and The Gideons. His family will dearly miss his huge smile and his captivating story-telling. Friends and family may visit at Nisbett Funeral Home on 600 Monaghan Road South, Peterborough, ON from 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, January 3rd, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at Park Street Baptist Church (16 Park Street North at Chamberlain) on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 12 noon with visitation one hour prior at the church. Reception following service in the Fellowship Hall. Interment at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Teen Challenge-Woman's Center (Aurora, ON) or a would be very much appreciated by the family.