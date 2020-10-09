1/1
John "Jack" Carswell
Passed away peacefully at the Sherwood Park Manor on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Beloved husband of Mary (Morris) Carswell. Cherished father of Ian Carswell (Dorothy) and Cathy Gates (Robert). He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Alexa Knapp (Kristian), Kezia Carswell, Mary Carswell-Gates and Lindsay Smith. Fondly remembered by Jane Carswell. Predeceased by an infant brother Leon and by his parents Anne Gladys Blue and Allan Thomas Carswell. Due to the current Covid 19 situation, a private family graveside service will take place at Oakland Cemetery, Brockville. Arrangements entrusted to the Irvine Funeral Home, 4 James Street East, Brockville. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sherwood Park Manor will be gratefully acknowledged. Send condolences or make a donation online at www.irvinememorial.com.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Irvine Funeral Home and Chapel
4 James Street East
Brockville, ON K6V 1J9
(613) 342-2828
