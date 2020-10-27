1/1
John David "Boomer" BAGSHAW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Member of the Knights of Columbus Immaculate Conception Council # 12418) Suddenly at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Jane (nee McCarthy) for 45 years. Loving father of Shawn (Christine) and Tim (Shaleena). Cherished grandfather of Jordan (Madisyn) and Karlie and great grandfather of Clayton. Dear brother of Fred (Jill), Anne Bonner (Morley), Winnifred Farquhar (the late David) and Gladys Webb. John will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, and by all who knew him. John was an avid curler with the Peterborough Golf and Country Club, and also a member of the Peterborough and Lakefield Horse Shoe Clubs. You could always find John socializing at any event he would attend. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. There will be a private Funeral Mass and Interment. Covid 19 restrictions are in place and face coverings are mandatory. In memory of John, donations to the PRHC Heart Lab or the St. Vincent De Paul Immaculate Conception would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved