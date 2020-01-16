|
Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 after a longtime fight with Lyme Disease. Beloved husband and best friend of Alva (nee Goodhand) for 61 years. Loving father of Donna Melnik (Mike), Brian (Cathy) and Barry (Janet). Proud grandfather of Jessica Melnik (Geoff Ludgate), Joshua Melnik (Samantha Rusztyn), Jonathan Melnik (Helen Truong), Ben Wakeford (Kaitlin Huynh), Zach Wakeford, Naomi Wakeford (Bailey Jacobs), Wolfgang Wakeford, Jack Wakeford and Tristan Wakeford. Great-grandfather of Collin Berardi-Ludgate. Predeceased by parents Charles and Florence (nee Manuel), sister Winona Bartlett (Bill) and brothers Wes (Joyce) and Bruce (Liz). Sadly missed by brothers Bill (the late Peggy), Frank (Carol) and Joe (Linda). Friends are invited to call at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd. Peterborough on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Highland Park Chapel. Interment Little Lake Cemetery. Reception to follow. In Memory of Jack, donations to Hospice Peterborough, or the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 16, 2020